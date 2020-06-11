Year-over-year home sales in May were down across the region – as would be expected given the public-health situation – but there are signs that the market is beginning to spring back to a degree of normalcy.
Perhaps most importantly: Pending-home sales in May were up nearly 34 percent from April, suggesting that buyers who were momentarily stunned into inaction at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic got back into the market and began making offers.
A total of 5,135 pending sales were reported last month across the region, according to data reported June 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
(Figures represent market activity in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.)
Those pending sales represent the period between a deal being consummated between parties and actually getting to the closing. And while the total is still down nearly 20 percent from a year before, it suggests some equilibrium is returning to the local market.
“Despite the obvious challenges presented by COVID-19, the D.C. metro real-estate market showed signs of recovery,” said Chris Finnegan, chief marketing and communications officer at Bright MLS. “While not quite at 2019 levels, hopefully, this represents the beginning of a recovery.”
For the month, a total of 3,745 homes went to closing, down 7.5 percent from a year before and a 10-year low for the month. But even that might be considered good news, in that it could have been worse.
A lack of inventory continued to cause serious buyers to move quickly. Homes that sold in May spend a median nine days on the market, a remarkably brisk period of consummation and just slightly longer than a year before.
The median sales price of homes that sold during the month stood at $500,000, up from $480,000 a year before and the highest for any May in the post-recession period. Median sales prices were up in every jurisdiction across the region except the city of Falls Church, where they declined slightly. The District of Columbia set an 10-year high for median sales price, Prince George’s County set a decade high (366,000) and Alexandria set an all-time high ($964,500) for median prices in the single-family sector. Fairfax County set a 10-year high for median prices of townhouses ($432,000).
The silver linings aside, the market will still have some catching up to do. Typically, sales in May across the region are up about 17 percent from those in April as the market shifts into it busiest time of the year. Instead, the April-to-May change was negative 34 percent across the region – a swing of more than 50 percent.
(The National Association of Realtors has predicted that, at a national level, a healthy resurgence in home sales once the worst of the first wave of the pandemic has passed will make up for some, though not all, the decline in sales during the second quarter of the year. Expectations are for 2020 sales to slightly lag those of 2019.)
It appears that prospective sellers were still somewhat skittish about things in May, as the region saw a decline of one-third in the number of houses coming onto the market during the month compared to April and a decline of 16.4 percent from a year before. Double-digit declines were the norm in all jurisdictions.
That lack of inventory, however, is likely to keep housing prices high and, as the market continues its recuperation, may spur more homeowners to list their homes – assuming they have their next abode already lined up, or can structure a deal so they have time to do so.
Buyers continue to benefit from home-mortgage interest rates that are at rock-bottom rates.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
