The Washington region sits in the middle of the pack in an updated survey of national home affordability, while a new metro area has been named as the least affordable across the U.S.
The Washington region ranked 133rd out of 238 metro areas nationally in terms of affordability, according to the fourth-quarter Home Opportunity Index (HOI) of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Wells Fargo.
The survey looks at a region’s median family income and median home-sales price, and works out what percentage of homes are affordable to the typical resident. For Washington in the fourth quarter, the median household income was $114,700 and the median sales price (for all types of properties) was $396,000. At 70.1 percent, Washington’s affordability was nestled between Melbourne (Fla.) and Philadelphia on the ranking.
Despite the higher cost of housing in the local area, higher incomes make the D.C. region more affordable than the nation as a whole. Nationally, 63.2 percent of new and existing homes sold between the beginning of October and end of December were affordable to families earning the U.S. median income of $75,500. It is a figure virtually unchanged from the 63.6 percent of homes sold that were affordable to median-income earners in the third quarter.
Mortgage rates and home prices remained relatively stable over the past two quarters, holding affordability steady. The national median home price was $279,000 in the fourth quarter, essentially unchanged from $280,000 in the third quarter of 2019. Likewise, average 30-year mortgage rates stood at 3.78 percent in the fourth quarter compared to 3.73 percent in the third quarter.
San Francisco, which had been the nation’s least affordable major housing market for the preceding two years, was overtaken by Los Angeles in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the survey.
In the Los Angeles metro area, just 11.3 percent of the homes sold during the fourth quarter were affordable to families earning the area’s median income of $73,100.
Other major metros at the bottom of the affordability chart were in California. In descending order, they included San Francisco, Anaheim, San Diego and San Jose.
Indianapolis was rated the nation’s most affordable major housing market. There, 91.5 percent of all new and existing homes sold in the fourth quarter were affordable to families earning the area’s median income of $79,900. Rounding out the top five affordable major housing markets in respective order were Scranton, Pa.; Syracuse; Harrisburg; and Youngstown, Ohio.
Among smaller markets (those with a metro-area population of less than 500,000), the least affordable housing was found in the Golden State: Salinas (11.8 percent of homes sold were affordable to those earning the median income of $74,100), followed by San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande; Santa Cruz-Watsonville; Napa; and Santa Rosa.
Meanwhile, the Cumberland metropolitan area straddling the Maryland-West Virginia line was rated the nation’s most affordable smaller market, with 96.7 percent of homes sold in the fourth quarter being affordable to families earning the median income of $59,300.
Smaller markets joining Cumberland at the top of the list included Kokomo, Ind., and Fairbanks, Alaska (tied for second); Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa-Ill.; and Springfield, Ohio.
What does all this data tell the experts?
“While builder confidence remains strong, they continue to deal with shortages of lots and labor, inefficient zoning requirements, and density and growth restrictions in many markets that are driving up housing costs and hurting affordability,” said NAHB chairman Dean Mon, a home builder and developer from Shrewsbury, N.J.
“Growing household formations, ongoing job creation and rising wage growth are fueling housing demand,” added NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz. “But a record-low resale inventory, coupled with underbuilding as builders deal with supply-side constraints, continue to put upward pressure on home prices even as interest rates remain at low levels.”
