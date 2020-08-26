Akron seldom falls atop any best-places-for-real-estate ranking, but in a new survey, the Ohio city perhaps best known as home to Goodyear comes out on top.
In Akron, it requires just 190.14 percent of average household income – less than two years’ worth – to own the typical home, the most affordable city among 300 ranked nationally by the data-analytics firm WalletHub.
Contrast that to Berkeley, Calif., where in order to own the typically priced home, you will need to plunk down 1,482 percent – nearly 15 years’ worth – of the community’s average income.
Figures come from a new survey on best and worst real-estate markets in the nation, the rankings based on two dozen metrics including affordability.
When it comes to home price as a share of household income, Akron’s spot at the top is followed by Peoria (Ill.), Rochester (N.Y.), Toledo (Ohio) and Rockford (Ill.) Coming in right behind Berkeley at the other end of the spectrum were four pricey California cities: Glendale, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.
Housing affordability was just one consideration in WalletHub’s ranking of the overall economic environment of the communities surveyed. Others included job growth and unemployment/underemployment.
When taking that broader view, the Texas cities of Frisco and McKinney topped the list, followed by Lincoln (Neb.), Murfreesboro (Tenn.) and Cary (N.C.).
If you have come looking for the absolute best place in the country to live, counting both economic variables and the current health of the local housing market, WalletHub’s data analysis puts the Idaho city of Boise at the tippy-top of the rankings. At the very bottom in 300th place is Miami Beach, elbowing aside Baltimore, which came in 299th. The D.C. region ranked in the middle of the pack at 158th position.
Among those being pinched in the current real-estate environment are the Millennials, many of whom are still sitting out the homeownership race.
Joan Ling, a lecturer in urban planning at UCLA, said prospective first-time buyers have some decisions to make.
“In the strong markets, the disconnect between wages and prices, plus a sizable down-payment requirement, creates a high barrier to first-time buyers,” she said. “If they want to relocate to secondary markets, they first have to make a lifestyle choice and a commitment to move.”
Is now a good time to hop into the market? David Chapman, a professor of real estate at the University of Central Oklahoma, says it is a classic case of “yes and no.”
“It depends,” he said. “Now is a good time to buy because of the low interest rates; however, the market has responded to those low interest rates with higher home prices. In my opinion, home prices are inflated.”
And there is always the impact of the presidential election to consider.
“Some believe, as I do, that if Joe Biden wins the presidential election, that Wall Street will experience a sell-off, interest rates will rise, and sellers will fear a recession and try to sell their properties, leading to a buyers’ market,” said John Featherman, an instructor at Temple University’s Real Estate Institute.
“I also believe that, if Donald Trump wins re-election, prices will rise and the sellers’ market will continue,” he added. “So if buyers don’t have to buy now, I’m advising them to wait until after the presidential election.”
(“This has nothing to do with how I feel about either candidate,” Featherman added, “simply how I feel that markets will react.”)
But elections, and presidents, come and go, while real estate is eternal, and should not be seen in through a short-term, cable-news prism, experts say.
“Like always, people should only buy if they plan to stay in the area/home for more than about four years,” Chapman said. “Always remember that real estate is local, and doesn’t get too carried away with national news.”
