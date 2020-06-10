Monday, June 15, is the deadline for the first installment of real-estate taxes in Arlington.
Many residents pay their tax bills through an escrow account with their mortgage servicers, but others pay directly through the county treasurer’s office. Bills were sent out in May, after County Board members set the 2020 tax rate.
For information on tax bills, and options for those who are facing difficulty in paying their bill due to the current economic condition, call (703) 228-3702 or see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us/treas.
The second-half tax deadline for Arlington property owners is Oct. 15.
