Existing-home sales dropped in April, continuing what is now a two-month skid brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Each of the four major regions of the nation experienced a decline in month-over-month and year-over-year sales, with the West seeing the greatest dip in both categories.
But median home prices in each region grew from one year ago, with the Northeast and Midwest regions showing the strongest price gains.
Total existing-home sales – completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops – dropped 17.3 percent from a year before.
Sales in the single-family segment were down 15.5 percent, while the condo market saw a 31.6-percent year-over-year dropoff.
But National Association of Realtors (NAR) forecasters continue to believe the downturn is a short-term blip, albeit a major one, in a market that has strong fundamentals going forward.
“The economic lockdowns – occurring from mid-March through April in most states – have temporarily disrupted home sales,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “But the listings that are on the market are still attracting buyers and boosting home prices.”
The median existing-home price for all housing types in April was $286,800, up 7.4 percent from April 2019, as prices increased in every region. April’s national price increase marks 98 straight months of year-over-year gains.
“Record-low mortgage rates are likely to remain in place for the rest of the year, and will be the key factor driving housing demand as state economies steadily reopen,” Yun said. “Still, more listings and increased home construction will be needed to tame price growth.”
Realtor.com’s Market Hotness Index, measuring time-on-the-market data and listing views per property, detailed that the hottest metro areas in April were Colorado Springs, Colo.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Topeka, Kan.; Pueblo, Colo.; and Columbus, Ohio.
