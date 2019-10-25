‘It won’t be broken up. These are working lands. And it would be our hope that a future buyer is someone who also views them as working lands’
Eldon Farms, one of the most unique and pristine properties of its kind in the eastern United States — 7,100 contiguous acres of Rappahannock County foothills, valleys and pasture — is officially for sale.
“There is no one in the Lane Family who does not respect the uniqueness and singularity of Rappahannock County [and] the environmental features of the land,” insists Arthur Schiller, longtime personal and legal adviser to the Chicago family that for almost 60 years has owned the prized property surrounding Woodville.
“If a sale comes along it’s going to be kismet, it’s going to be wonderful, and I think it will be with someone who everyone looks at and says, ‘Yes, I can see how that makes sense for the Lane Family. I think it can make sense for Rappahannock County.’”
In a sit-down interview that includes Eldon farm manager John Genho, Schiller told the Rappahannock News that for the past several years the Lane Family has been contemplating “the forward strategy for Eldon, [given] traditional operating models — whether an apple operation, cattle operation, or anything else — will not support the care and maintenance of 7,100 acres… while [at the same time] respecting the land and respecting the preservation of what makes Rappahannock ‘Rappahannock.’
“All of our other options [apart from a sale] will require significant capital investment,” explains the attorney. “The family is not averse to significant investments… . Remember, we’re now primarily in the third generation after [original purchaser] Bill Lane [into the 1960s]: his grandchildren, we’re getting into cousins, only two of Bill’s six children who have an interest in Eldon are still alive…
“As the cousins look at this, the thought is, ‘OK, we have options, but they all require spending money. And spending significant money.’ And the question that came up earlier is how can we be respectful of our children and our future grandchildren before we engage in a next ‘two-or-three generation’ project. Let’s at least investigate the possibilities — if there is someone who would come in and view this holding as we would view it, value it as we would value it, and be the one who would want to take it forward.”
Thus, Schilling received the authorization “to pursue a short term strategy, an intermediate term strategy, and a long term strategy,” as he explains it. “The short term strategy: is the buyer out there?...
“We actually had considerable debate about whether times have changed, whether the type of buyer who 10 to 15 years ago… would have bought a property of this sort — a John Malone, a Ted Turner — are they still interested in land? Is that person still out there, or are they buying townhomes in London, 200-foot yachts, and other things? Of course the brokers insist those people are still out there… the chance for an individual to come in and purchase something the size of a 17th century royal grant still holds appeal.”
The real estate brokerages representing Eldon are New Hampshire-based offering broker LandVest, which specializes in timberland, and marketing broker Bates Land Consortium of Salt Lake City (The seller would provide title insurance from Rappahannock-based Hampton Title Agency).
“We’re obviously not using a local broker, but Pat Bates and his son, Scott, have sold some of the most iconic land in the nation, almost entirely in the West,” Schiller observes, going so far as to say that the Bates’ “have a respect for this property that equals or exceeds that of the Lane Family.”
But does the Lane Family’s half-century and counting of care and stewardship of the land and the Bates’ record of selling large tracts to similar conservationists guarantee that Eldon’s highest bidder won’t be a developer?
That’s where the intermediate term strategy Schiller speaks of comes in — sale or no sale — and he readily admits “this is the one that’s going to frighten people.”
“There probably are some opportunities — I don’t want to call them ‘development’ — but more intense use of very small portions of the property, not so much for residential, but for guest and visitor use, weekend escape type places, retreats… I don’t think they’d even be noticed by folk too much.”
Schiller reveals that Eldon has “been pitched by some very notable people from around the world who see that third [Michelin] star” that was awarded in 2018 and again this year to the Inn at Little Washington.
“It caught people’s attention, especially [being] only 70 miles from D.C.,” he points out, with the interested parties that approached Eldon similarly interested in “high quality — something corollary to the Inn.”
On the other hand, if a sale was to go through Schiller guarantees that any potential buyer would have to purchase the entire Eldon Farms — there will be no divided parcels, he stressed.
“It won’t be broken up,” he says. “These are working lands. And it would be our hope that a future buyer is someone who also views them as working lands. Again, expecting that as times change, the uses might be different.
“Look back, 100 years ago it was apple trees, there were hardly any cows to be found. Before that it was 60 to 80 small struggling farms trying to grow crops on terrible land,” Schiller explains. “It’s finding what that sustainable sustaining use is, and our hope would be that’s what a new owner should look like as well. Someone who is going to put in the time, effort and creativity to figure out what is sustaining.”
Towards that end, Eldon has already been in communication with the Warrenton-based Piedmont Environmental Council, which given its tremendous land preservation record in Rappahannock and surrounding counties would certainly like to have a say, if not play a role in the sale of such a significant property as the farm, its viewshed rivaling if not surpassing nearby Shenandoah National Park and its famed Skyline Drive.
Schiller, in fact, had scheduled lunch this week with the PEC’s John McCarthy, for almost three decades the administrator and unofficial caretaker of Rappahannock County. Schiller, who is based in the midwest but has been a frequent visitor to Eldon over the years, also was to meet this week with Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry.
All of this before the Wall Street Journal reports on the sale today and tomorrow, which reflects its national interest and significance.
In the meantime, the Eldon attorney says it will be business as usual at Eldon Farms.
“The Lane Family is managing and running Eldon as if it will never sell… finding other ways of generating revenue,” he ensures. “The only thing that we are pursuing at this point, and which we will be pursuing into the [coming] year, is we will… do a prototype project on infrastructure investment, environmental banking, whatever you want to call it.”
Or as Genho puts it: “How do you keep the operation going and become more environmentally responsible and don’t lose your shirt doing it.”
“Cattle is constant,” says the longtime farm manager, who lives with his family in Woodville, where they are active members of the community. “Maintaining the agriculture use of the vast majority, the predominant acreage, has to be part of that. We have 3,500 acres of pasture. If you look at these rolling green fields, if you take cattle out of the picture, you lose a significant amount of beauty. It should be that responsible grazing…
“How do you then generate funds to support the operation?”
Which brings up the long term option, which Schiller describes as you “sort of buckle in… for the next probably 20 or 30 years, investing in environmental infrastructure, rehabbing all of these streams — cattle have been in these streams, they’ve been degraded for probably 150 years. It really is rebuilding those streams that will provide the clear fresh water that flows into the Rappahannock eventually and down into the [Chesapeake] Bay.
“We’ve done two sets of studies with noted national experts that can be a profitable long term future for Eldon,” he discloses. “But the payoff is 20 to 30 years, and it takes capital investment up front. But those are long term investments. The question was… shouldn’t we first see if there’s someone else who wants to do this before we commit ourselves and our kids to a program?”
Eldon has been grazing cattle since the 1960s, with approximately 850 head on the farm at this moment, which is down from where it’s been. In those early days, Lane enjoyed two streams of income: cattle sales and rental income from the numerous homes (many of them since razed) that previously stood on the individual farms that he purchased and joined together to create Eldon.
Since then, Eldon has also issued hunting leases and managed timber harvests. And now as we speak, ecosystem banking, agri-tourism, and event hosting are all in various stages of development. Recently, for example, Eldon hosted its first local-themed Blues Festival, attracting just under 1,000 music fans. It’s also getting into the B&B business. Those rental homes that remain are some of the most stately in Rappahannock County.
Today, the average annual revenue of Eldon approaches $800,000, most of it from cattle.
According to a glossy informational booklet being distributed by the brokers, Eldon Farms offers “remarkable aesthetic appeal and a world-class location; quiet seclusion without isolation… [and] meaningful entry into the cattle industry — one of the nation’s most admired, historic, and productive businesses.”
Genho, who is highly sought after around the world for his expertise surrounding virtually every aspect of the cattle industry — he’s been summoned by those with cattle interests to six continents in 2019 alone, and departs this week for Australia — agrees that Eldon is much more than just grazing cows.
“Ultimately, I like cattle but I love the land,” he tells the News. “And I think that with most people that truly work in agriculture that's the case. You can have multiple different uses — the use can change, the cattle can leave, something else can come in if there’s a better use. This is about land. That’s what Eldon is about. Not about cattle.
“I think for me, whether the Lanes owned Eldon or somebody else owned it, the ideal situation would be working on this interaction of agriculture and conservation. It’s how do you responsibly raise food while taking care of the environment… . To me that’s the ideal situation. If the right buyer doesn't come along, I hope we’re able to do it with the Lanes as the owners.”
