Cumulative year-to-date home sales in Virginia’s five largest jurisdictions are up 2.6 percent compared to a year before, according to new data, with four of the five localities in positive territory.
Among the five, only Fairfax County – the most populous Virginia jurisdiction by far – reported a year-over-year decline in sales for the January-through-October period, according to figures reported Nov. 18 by the Virginia Realtors trade group.
Fairfax’s total sales for the 10-month period stood at 13,756, down 1.8 percent from a year before, most likely the result of stricter lockdown measures imposed by Gov. Northam on Northern Virginia during the first part of the COVID chaos.
(While still behind, it is possible that the Fairfax market will catch up and surpass its year-end 2019 mark by the time Dec. 31 rolls around, given the current strength of the Northern Virginia market.)
Besides Fairfax, it was all upward in year-to-date home sales:
• Virginia Beach reported 7,319 transactions in the January-through-October period, up 7.7 percent.
• Prince William County recorded 6,880 sales, up 3.9 percent.
• Loudoun County reported 6,302 transactions, up 3.5 percent.
• Chesterfield County recorded 6,005 sales, up 4.6 percent.
Those five jurisdictions, combined, accounted for 35 percent of the approximately 115,000 residential properties that went to closing in the first 10 months of 2020.
Rounding out the top 10, in terms of year-to-date sales:
• Chesapeake reported 4,559 transactions, up 14.2 percent.
• Henrico County recorded 4,307 sales, down 1.1 percent.
• Norfolk saw 3,144 sales, up 8.9 percent.
• Richmond recorded 2,708 transactions, down 1.5 percent.
• Stafford County reported 2,690 sales, up 13.4 percent.
Across Virginia as a whole, 87 of the commonwealth’s 133 cities and counties reported an increase in home sales for the period, with 40 recording declines. Alleghany County had no change (99 sales both in 2019 and 2020) and the remaining jurisdictions had no information or limited information reported.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
