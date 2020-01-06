[The Sun Gazette will publish its Winter Real Estate Guide on Jan. 23. Here is a preview.]
Led by the Texas capital of Austin, housing markets in the southern half of the U.S. will perform the best in 2020, according to a panel of economists and real estate experts recently surveyed by Zillow.
The Zillow Home Price Expectations Survey, conducted quarterly by Pulsenomics LLC, asks more than 100 economists, investment strategists and real-estate experts for their predictions about the U.S. housing market. The latest survey also asked panelists to rate their 2020 expectations for home-value growth in 25 large markets, compared to the nation as a whole.
On average, panelists said they expected U.S. home values to grow by 2.8 percent in 2020.
Austin is the most likely to see home value growth above that expected average this year, according to the panelists, earning a new score of +76. A whopping 83 percent of respondents said they expect the Austin market to outperform the U.S., with only 7 percent saying it will underperform.
Southern markets Charlotte, Atlanta and Nashville were standouts as well, with net scores of +59, +51 and +49, respectively. (Charlotte was the only market among the 25 analyzed in which none of the panelists said it would underperform.)
Of the 14 markets with positive scores, 11 come from Texas or elsewhere in the Southeast or Southwest. The exceptions are Denver, Minneapolis and Portland.
Of the 10 markets that earned negative scores, meaning more panelists expected them to underperform than overperform, six were in California. A group of expensive markets in the state – San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles – are expected to perform the worst.
“Many West Coast markets hit an affordability ceiling that set off declining home values in the most expensive,” said Skylar Olsen, Zillow’s director of economic research.
Cincinnati and Sacramento round out the bottom five, while Seattle was the most polarizing market, with an even 40 percent of panelists each expecting it to overperform and underperform.
