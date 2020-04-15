The average sales price of homes that sold across Fairfax County during the first quarter of the year was up more than 9.7 percent from a year before while total home sales were up 8.4 percent, according to new data.
The average sales price of the 2,965 transactions during the January-February-March period stood at $624,034, up from $562,330 during the same period in 2019, according to a Sun Gazette analysis of data supplied by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
Year-over-year sales, which had started the year slightly sluggishly with a January downturn, rebounded in February and continued to show strength in March, a month that posted a 16.2-percent increase to 1,343 closed transactions.
Total sales volume rose from $1.54 billion in the first quarter of 2019 to $1.85 billion this year.
In March, the average sales price of all transactions rose 8.6 percent to $631,053 countywide, with increases in all three segments of the market:
• The average sales price of single-family homes was up 9.8 percent to $829,111.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, was up 7.7 percent to $423,635.
• The average sales price of condominiums was up 5.1 percent to $317,216.
A total of 123 properties went to closing for more than $1 million.
(Most of the homes that went to closing in March had been in the pipeline before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed but not stalled market activity.)
Homes that went to closing in March spent a brisk average of 19 days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract, down from 25 days a year before, and garnered 100.5 percent of original listing price, up from 99.3 percent.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 955 cases in March, followed by VA-backed loans (182) and cash (133).
The number of new listings coming onto the market in March (2,110) was off about 8 percent from a year before, while the number of properties on the market at the end of the month (1,514) down nearly 14 percent. That tight inventory, which has been the case for more than a year, could help the local market weather the short-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic stagnation.
But there will be effects: The number of pending sales reported in March was down 14.4 percent from a year before, likely due to the slower foot traffic being seen in the market. Pending sales usually translate to closed transactions within a month or two of posting.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
