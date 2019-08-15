The Fairfax County real estate market opened the second half of the year with some strength, as both total sales and average sales prices increased from a year before, according to new data.
As a result, total sales volume bumped slightly over $1 billion for the month – potentially the last time that seven-digit figure will be seen in 2019.
Homes that went to closing in July totaled 1,680, up 6.5 percent from 1,577 a year before and reversing the year-over-year decline seen in June, according to figures reported Aug. 13 by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
The July bump in sales came even as inventory remained constrained – the 2,158 properties on the market across Fairfax County at the end of the month represented a decline of 23.1 percent from the 2,807 properties available a year ago.
The tightness of inventory may have helped push average prices higher, albeit by differing percentages, in the three segments of the market:
• The average sales price of a single-family home in June was $797,753, up 1.5 percent from a year before.
• The average price of an attached home, such as a townhouse or rowhouse, was up 2.2 percent to $414,293.
• The average price of a condominium was up 4.5 percent to $310,448.
A total of 148 properties changed hands for more than $1 million during the month.
Add up the sales and average prices, and the total Fairfax sales volume of $1.027 billion. That was down slightly from $1.091 billion in June, but was up 7.9 percent from the $952.4 million reported in July 2018.
Homes that went to closing in July garnered 99 percent of original listing price, up from 98.5 percent a year before, and spent an average of 33 days on the market, an improvement from 48 days needed a year ago.
Of homes that sold during the month, conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 1,200 cases, followed by VA-backed loans (202) and cash (162).
Where is the market headed? Signs point higher, with the number of homes coming under contract during the month way up from a year before and the total number of pending sales up slightly.
Data represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.