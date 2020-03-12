Double-digit increases in average sales prices were accompanied by a bump up in total sales, sending the February real-estate market across Fairfax County into healthy territory – with signs of more good things to come.
A total of 852 properties went to closing last month across the county, according to figures reported March 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime. That’s up 9.1 percent from the 781 transactions recorded a year before.
The average sales price, meanwhile, rose just over 16 percent to $642,344. While that figure was boosted slightly by a larger percentage of single-family homes in the overall sales mix, each of the three segments of the market was up in a healthy manner:
• The average sales price of single-family homes rose 16.5 percent to $847,127.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, was up 11.9 percent to $438,520.
• The average sales price of condominiums was up 16 percent to $336,322.
A total of 89 properties went to closing for $1 million or more, including four for $2.5 million and higher and two for $5 million and up.
Add everything together, and the total sales volume for the month increased a whopping 27.4 percent to $548.6 million.
Homes that went to closing in February garnered 99.4 percent of listing price, an improvement from the 98.3 percent received a year before, and spent an average of 29 days between listing and ratified sales contract, an improvement from the 38 days required a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 597 cases, followed by cash (114) and VA-backed loans.
Some good news for the spring buying season: February brought 12 percent more homes onto the market (1,644 in all) than a year before, even though total inventory remained 10.5 percent below last year’s figures.
Signs of health continue, with the number of pending sales up 4.9 percent from a year before and the number of new pending sales in February up a robust 12.8 percent. Those pendings usually translate into completed transactions within a month or two of posting.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.