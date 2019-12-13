Significant hikes in year-over-year sales prices helped push the Fairfax real-estate market into a strong start of what traditionally is a more dormant time of year.
Sales in November countywide totaled 1,073, up a modest 0.47 percent from the 1,068 transactions reported a year before, according to figures reported Dec. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
But the real story was in the average price, which grew 9.2 percent to $612,363 and was up rather uniformly (a rare occurrence) in all three sectors of the market:
• The average sales price for single-family homes rose 9 percent to $801,992.
• The average sales price for attached homes, such as townhouses, was up 7 percent to $414,395.
• The average sales price for condominiums was up 8.9 percent to $314,619.
A total of 90 properties changed hands for more than $1 million.
Add it all up, and the total sales volume of $663.8 million was up 10.9 percent from a year before.
Homes that went to closing in November garnered an average 98.2 percent of listing price, up from 97.2 percent, and spent an average of 28 days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract, an improvement from the 35 days required a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 754 cases, followed by cash (124) and VA-backed mortgages (99).
Inventory remained an issue in the Fairfax market, with the 1,573 homes offered for sale at the end of November representing a contraction of nearly 28 percent from the 2,182 properties available at the same period a year before.
That inventory crunch, though not as overarching as in the inner suburbs of Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church, is nonetheless having an impact holding back total Fairfax sales. For November, pending sales were in negative territory, suggesting December could also prove softer than a year before in sales totals.
Data represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
