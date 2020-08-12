Year-over-year home sales were up modestly across Fairfax County in July, representing a tug of war between a plethora of prospective purchasers squaring off against an ongoing lack of inventory.
But there is at least some good news on that latter count, as more sellers hopped off the fence and put their homes on the market last month.
A total of 1,756 properties went to closing in July, up 4.5 percent from the 1,680 transactions a year before and a turnaround from the declines of May and June, when the market had been impacted significantly by the public-health situation and government-mandated economic shutdown.
It is a rare case, indeed, that July’s sales totals outpace those of June, but that is what happened this year. (There had been 1,503 transactions in June.)
The average sales price also was in positive territory, with homes that went to closing in July garnering an average $672,370, up 9.7 percent from $612,668 a year before.
Average prices were up in all three segments of the market:
• The average sales price of single-family homes rose 6.4 percent to $848,648.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses, was up 9.9 percent to $455,328.
• The average sales price of condominiums was up 5.7 percent to $328,108.
A total of 209 properties went to closing for more than $1 million, including three that surpassed $2.5 million.
Add it all up, and total sales volume for July stood at $1.18 billion, up 14.5 percent from a year before.
Homes that went to closing in July spent an average of 18 days between listing and ratified sales contract, an improvement from 21 days a year before, and garnered 100.3 percent of listing price, up from 99 percent a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 1,248 cases, followed by VA-backed mortgages (259), cash (146) and FHA-backed loans (66).
The good news on the inventory front is that there were 2,140 properties coming to market for the first time during the month, up more than 25 percent from a year before. But that didn’t make much of a dent in the total number of active listings, which remained down nearly 30 percent from mid-2019.
Where is the market headed? Pending sales for the month were up about 10 percent, suggesting that the Fairfax market – which lost much of its springtime season – would continue to be healthy through the remainder of the summer.
July figures were reported Aug. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on data from Bright MLS. Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
