Home-buyers across Fairfax County continue to pay more, on a square-footage basis, than those who were in the market a year ago, according to new data.
For the first two months of 2021, the median per-square-foot cost of residential real estate sold in the county was $292, up 6.6 percent from the $274 recorded in the first two months of 2020.
Figures were reported March 11 RealEstate Business Intelligence, based on data from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
Fairfax was in the middle of the pack in the regional growth of per-square-foot costs, which provide a gauge of housing that is not reliant on variances in the types of homes sold each month.
Across the Washington region, the highest median per-square-foot cost for the month was recorded in the District of Columbia at $537, up 9.8 percent from $489 a year before.
Arlington had the highest median price in the Northern Virginia suburbs, but its rate of $446 was down 2.6 percent from $458 a year ago – the lone decline among the region’s large jurisdictions.
