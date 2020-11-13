Philadelphia has all the hip stuff: Cheesesteaks, hoagies, a couple of cool nicknames, Rocky Balboa, the Liberty Bell, cream cheese . . . even sports fans with a decided edge (they pummeled Santa Claus with snowballs during an Eagles game back in 1969 and, 14 years later, beat up Washington Redskins’ mascot Chief Zee back so badly he ended up in the hospital).
What, exactly, does Fairfax County have to compete with all that? At the moment, there are always home sales.
In fact, of all Mid-Atlantic communities monitored by RealEstate Business Intelligence, the region’s multiple-listing service, Philly and Fairfax are running neck in neck in year-to-date home transactions. From Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, Fairfax County had 13,857 properties go to closing, while Philadelphia County had 13,165.
But as we’ve all learned, first glances can be deceiving when it comes to data involving Pennsylvania. And for now, at least, it appears the City of Brotherly Love might edge out Fairfax County by the time all the votes – er, transactions – are reported.
Last year, Philadelphia edged out Fairfax as having the most home transactions among the 70 or so localities that make up the Mid-Atlantic region. In the January-to-October rankings for 2020, Philadelphia is running behind only because its year-over-year total is off 4.9 percent from the same period in 2019, while Fairfax County is down just 0.3 percent. Which seems to make sense, as Pennsylvania’s government-mandated COVID economic lockdown was in many ways more stringent and long-lasting that Virginia’s was.
Philly is making up for lost time; its October sales total of 1,655 was up 42.6 percent from a year before, while Fairfax trailed slightly with 1,603 transactions, an increase of 28.2 percent from a year ago. So depending on how November and December turn out, either jurisdiction still has the chance to win the crown, although Fairfax has significantly more pending sales in the hopper (3,019 compared to 1,811 for Fairfax) that will give it an edge.
“Mid-Atlantic,” as defined by RealEstate Business Intelligence, includes all of the District of Columbia and Delaware, along with portions of Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey. For the first 10 months of the year, there have been 243,518 recorded home sales across that broad swath, up 3.2 percent from a year before.
Even at the bottom of the list, there is good news on the real-estate front. Sparsely populated Pendleton County, W.Va., which so far this year has recorded the fewest sales total of any county in the Mid-Atlantic (78), still found its total up 54 percent from the 43 sales recorded during the same period in 2019. That’s the highest rate of increase among any locality.
More than two-thirds of the jurisdictions comprising the Mid-Atlantic report are running at higher year-to-date sales totals than they were a year before, according to the data.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
