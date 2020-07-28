Fairfax planning body opposes 3-home subdivision near Vienna

Fairfax County Planning Commission members on July 22 recommended that county supervisors deny a requested rezoning for a three-house subdivision north of Vienna.
The applicants, Sakthivel Chinnasamy and Nandakumar Sreenivasan, want to raze an existing home and build three single-family detached houses on 1.05 acres located on Old Courthouse Road, about 300 feet east of Irvin Street. One of the lots would be accessed from Old Courthouse Road, the other two from Palm Springs Drive.
The proposal, for which the commission held a public hearing in June, was a “difficult case,” said Planning Commissioner John Carter (Hunter Mill District).
“This is a well-kept, beautiful neighborhood that we have in this area,” Carter said. The applicant tried to make the proposal more palatable, “but unfortunately we have not been able to come to a satisfactory conclusion, in my perspective,” he added.
The project’s density and floor-area ratio (which compares gross square footage of a development with its property size) are not compatible with the comprehensive plan’s requirement that in-fill developments protect, enhance and maintain the stability of established residential neighborhoods, Carter said.
The proposed house sizes would exceed those of other existing houses in surrounding neighborhoods, except for three in the Tysons Crest subdivision, he said.
In addition, the proposed development and its conceptual stormwater-management plan provide limited opportunities to address environmental concerns for the Difficult Run watershed, as required in the comprehensive plan, Carter said.
Thirty-five percent of the property would be covered with impervious surface, which exceeds the 10- to 25-percent coverage range recommended in the Difficult Run management plan, Carter said. The site currently has 23.4-percent impervious-surface coverage, he added.
The applicant made some concessions regarding the proposal, and this usually would be followed by more Planning Commission deferrals until consensus could be achieved, but the commission had to render a decision because the legal deadline was approaching, Carter said.
Planning Commissioner Phillip Niedzielski-Eichner supported the applicants’ proposal for the house that would front onto Old Courthouse Road, but said the homes facing Palm Springs Drive were incompatible with the neighborhood, based on their bulk and lot placement. Niedzielski-Eichner also was concerned about stormwater management at the site.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved Carter’s motion recommending the Board of Supervisors deny the application. The board has not set a public-hearing date yet for the case.
Commission members also approved a follow-on motion from Carter that recommended the county’s land-use maps and comprehensive plan be updated to designate lots along Irvin Street for one to two dwelling units per acre, instead of the current two to three units per acre.
“It does destabilize the neighborhood,” Carter said of the current standard.
