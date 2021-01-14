[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With a second-half surge that found its competitor stuck in more draconian COVID-lockdown conditions, Fairfax County overtook the city of Philadelphia to claim the crown with the most residential-real-estate transactions in the Mid-Atlantic in 2020.
Fairfax County reported a total of 16,739 homes going to contract during the year, up 3.7 percent from 2019, while Philadelphia’s total of 16,317 was down 2 percent from 2019’s total.
Figures were compiled by the Sun Gazette from data reported Jan. 12 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Among the more than 70 localities comprising the Mid-Atlantic region, seven had more than 10,000 transactions, including one (Anne Arundel County, Md.) that joined that rarified company in seventh spot at 11,050 sales, having seen sales rise 11.9 percent from 2019.
Also in the ranking: Montgomery County (Md.) reported 13,495 transactions, up 6.1 percent from a year before; Baltimore County (Md.), up 7.3 percent to 11,644; Montgomery County (Pa.), effectively unchanged at 11,396; and Prince George’s County (Md.), down 1 percent to 11,282.
The District of Columbia was close, but not close enough – it saw 9,649 transactions for the year, up 4 percent from 2019.
For the Mid-Atlantic region as a whole, sales totaled 299,833 for 2020, up 7 percent from 280,328 a year before.
Philadelphia traditionally has led the rankings, but in 2020 Fairfax was quicker to rebound from the initial jolt of the pandemic pandemonium. By the end of the year, however, Philadelphia was back on track, too; its December sales total was up 18.7 percent from a year before, albeit below Fairfax’s 27.2-percent year-over-year increase.
