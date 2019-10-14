A healthy bump up in total home sales was complemented by a more modest but not insignificant uptick in average prices, fueling the Fairfax County real-estate market to a healthy September.
A total of 1,169 properties across the county went to closing last month, up 17 percent from 999 a year before, according to figures reported Oct. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
Prices also were higher, with the average price of all properties that went to closing rising 5.1 percent to $589,874. The increases were relatively consistent across all three segments of the market:
• The average sales price of single-family homes was up 4.7 percent to $794,168.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, was $399,448, up 3.3 percent.
• The average sales price of condominiums was up 3.9 percent to $305,260.
Add up the sales and prices, and the total sales volume for September across Fairfax stood at $688.4 million, up nearly 23 percent from a year before.
Conventional mortgages were the method of transacting sales in 801 cases, followed by cash (135) and VA-backed loans (126).
A total of 98 properties changed hands at more than $1 million, including five for at least $2.5 million and two for $5 million or more.
Where is the market headed? There is some good news for those wishing a healthy equilibrium, as the dearth of available listings, while perhaps not easing completely, is moving toward a less onerous shortfall.
In September, there were 2,085 properties on the market, down 31.4 percent from a year before. That’s large, although not nearly as large as the drop-off in the close-in communities of Arlington and Alexandria, where inventory is running less than half that of a year before.
In September, 1,652 properties came onto the Fairfax market, down 6.6 percent from a year before.
But buyers are snapping up what is out there: The number of days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract was 32 in September, down 40 percent from the 53 days required a year ago. For September, the number of homes coming under contract (900) was more than twice the number a year before (376).
Data represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.