A big bump up in the sale of single-family homes helped to fuel the Fairfax County real estate market in October, pushing total sales volume up more than 21 percent compared to a year before.
A total of 1,250 properties went to closing during the month, an increase of 12.7 percent from the 1,109 transactions in October 2019, according to according to figures reported Nov. 12 by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
The average sales price also rose, bumping up 7.6 percent to $594,188, although the overall figure was held back by a relatively flat single-family market, where the average sales price was up a fraction of a percent to $770,910. Attached homes saw average prices rise 8.7 percent to $416,898, while the average price of condominiums was up 9.5 percent to $318,138.
A total of 81 properties went to closing for $1 million or more, including five for more than $2.5 million and one for more than $5 million.
Add it all up, and total sales volume for the month of $744.8 million was up 21.7 percent from a year before.
The total available inventory at the end of the month was 1,999 homes, a decline of 27.5 percent from the 2,758 properties available at the end of October 2018. And prospective purchasers seemed more motivated because of that: The average number of days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract was a relatively brisk 27 days, an improvement from the average 34 days required a year ago to get a home through the sales process.
For the month, conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 849 cases, followed by VA-backed loans (158) and cash (132).
Where is the market headed? Homes that came under contract in October were flat, but total pending sales were in slightly positive territory.
Data represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
