Fairfax supervisors OK request for residential tower at Scotts Run

A single residential tower, instead of the previously planned two, will be built on a section of the Scotts Run Station South redevelopment project in western McLean, following the Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval July 28.
Cityline Partners LLC will build the new structure, dubbed Building D, on 1.33 acres in Johnson Block 1 of the 36-acre Scotts Run Station South site. Supervisors in April 2013 rezoned the overall site to allow nearly 6.7 million square feet of mixed-use redevelopment.
Building D originally was approved as two residential towers connected by a shared parking podium, but Cityline now will be able to construct a single, 285-foot-tall, 25-story residential building instead. It will have 450,000 square feet of gross floor area of residential space and 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.
The applicant will build 447 residential units, along with tenant amenities such as a private courtyard and rooftop terrace with a pool and sun deck, landscaped terraces, sitting areas, fire pit, outdoor kitchen and grill, and a dog-run area, according to the county’s staff report.
Block 1 now is vacant, as its previous office building and surface parking lot have been demolished. The block is planned for two office buildings, A and B, and two residential structures, C and D, which will have ground-floor retail.
The block’s office and residential uses will be separated by a new private access road, Station Street, and the residential buildings will be divided by an at-grade plaza, Andrew Way. The applicant is not proposing any changes to the site’s approved park and open-space plans, county planning staff said.
Building D will be constructed atop a 54-foot-tall parking podium with 560 spaces. Supervisors approved Cityline’s plan to eliminate the previously planned underground connection between Building C’s parking podium and Building D.
Building D’s square footage and height are consistent with the site’s approved conceptual-development plan, said Lynne Strobel, the applicant’s attorney. Its amenities and features will be in line with the quality expected in Tysons, she said.
Cityline will carry forward all the former proffers for the project, which also is supported by the McLean Citizens Association, Strobel added.
Building D’s floor-area ratio, which compares gross floor area with the site’s square footage, will be 8.04. The Tysons Comprehensive Plan allows unlimited FAR for projects built within a quarter-mile of transit stations, and the site is within that radius of the McLean Metro station. The overall 36-acre Scotts Run Station South site will have an FAR of 4.2.
Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) moved for Building D’s approval.
“The applicant has successfully integrated the functions and urban design of the building to engender street activation and a quality urban pedestrian experience on all four sides of this building,” she said.
