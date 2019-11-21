Only 33 percent of homes purchased across the U.S. in the past year were acquired by first-time buyers, figure below historic norms and one that underscores affordability issues and the lack of inventory.
The statistic was part of the National Association of Realtors’ 2019 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, a yearly report that covers demographics, preferences and experiences of buyers and sellers across America. It was issued in early November.
The historic norm for first-time homebuyers in the overall mix is 40 percent.
“Pre-recession, the number of first-time buyers was higher, in part, because buyers had more options,” said NAR president John Smaby, a second-generation Realtor from Edina, Minn. “However, over the past few years, we have unfortunately experienced a scarcity in housing inventory, especially at the middle and lower end of the market.”
Citing the NAR survey, NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun noted that buyers report the most difficult step in the home-buying process is finding the right home to purchase, and what buyers want most from their real-estate professional is to help them find the right home to purchase.
“Low-inventory conditions hurt would-be first-time buyers most,” said Yun. “Their home-ownership dream and the opportunity to build wealth gets delayed until more inventory choices reach the market.”
Although tightened inventory has taken a toll on home seekers and caused steeper housing prices, home sellers in many areas of the country have been able to take advantage of conditions. Sellers have seen a very favorable market this year, receiving a median of 99 percent of their asking price, and sold their homes typically within three weeks.
In 2019, the median down payment was 12 percent for all buyers: 6 percent for first-time buyers and 16 percent for repeat buyers.
A 125-question was mailed to nearly 160,000 recent home-buyers in July. About 5,900 responded, leading to a 95-percent confidence rate in the results, according to National Association of Realtors’ officials.
