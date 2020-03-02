Four in five Fairfax County homeowners are seeing higher assessments this year, and even those who saw no gain or a slight decline are likely to pay more in real-estate taxes.
The county government last week mailed out more than 350,000 2020 assessments to property owners, with the average assessed value of residential parcels up 2.65 percent to $580,272.
Among the various parts of the residential spectrum:
• The average value of single-family homes was up 2.4 percent to $692,409.
• The average price of attached homes, such as townhouses and duplexes, was up 3.4 percent to $437,346.
• The average price of condominiums was up 4.4 percent to $288,246.
A total of 79 percent of residential properties showed an increase, county officials said.
Changes to assessments comprise half the formula determining the total tax bill for homeowners. The second part – the tax rate – will not be determined until the Board of Supervisors sets it later in the spring.
Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill on Feb. 25 proposed a 3-cent increase (to $1.18 per $100 assessed value) which, coupled with the increase in assessment, would mean an average tax-bill increase of about $350.
Real-estate taxes are due in equal installments on July 28 and Dec. 5, although those with mortgages usually pay into an escrow account monthly.
Those who think their tax assessment does not represent the value of the property can file appeals through the Department of Tax Administration or the Board of Equalization. The Circuit Court is the ultimate arbiter, if disputes go that far.
Residential real estate represents the largest segment of property use in Fairfax County. The value of non-residential real estate values (commercial, industrial and rental apartments) increased about 2.9 percent over 2019, county officials said.
– Scott McCaffrey
