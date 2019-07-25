The percentage has come down significantly over the past three decades, but there are still single-family homes being constructed across the nation without central air conditioning.
About 31,000 A/C-less detached homes were started in 2018, according to new data from the Census Bureau, representing 6 percent of the started housing projects for the year.
That’s about the same as a year before, although up slightly from 2016, which at 5 percent marked the lowest percentage of homes without air conditioning over the 30-year period.
Not surprisingly, the data varied by geographic area:
• In the Northeast, 17 percent of homes were constructed without air conditioning, while in the West, it was 18 percent.
• In the Midwest, however, the rate was just 1 percent, while in the South, it was less than 0.5 percent.
Go back to 1986, however, and more than a quarter of homes across the nation were built without central air. Even as late as 1999, four in 10 homes in the West did not come with A/C.
Data come from sampling conducted by the Census Bureau. For complete data, see the Website at https://www.census.gov/construction/chars.
