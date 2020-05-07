It may be too early to know whether it is a visceral reaction or the result of more deep-rooted concerns, but confidence among the nation’s home-builders took a nose-dive in the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Housing Market Index, a product of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Wells Fargo, fell in April to its lowest point since June 2012 and marked the most significant one-month decline in confidence levels in the 30-plus-year history of the report.
“This unprecedented drop in builder confidence is due exclusively to the coronavirus outbreak across the nation, as unemployment has skyrocketed and gaps in the supply chain have hampered construction activities,” said NAHB chairman Dean Mon, a New Jersey homebuilder.
The index gauges builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as “good,” “fair” or “poor.” The survey also asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low.” Scores for each component are then used to calculate a seasonally adjusted index where any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.
The HMI index gauging current sales conditions dropped a whopping 43 points to stand at just 36 in the April report, the component measuring sales expectations in the next six months fell 39 points to 36, and the gauge charting traffic of prospective buyers also decreased 43 points to 13.
Looking at the average regional HMI scores, the Northeast fell 45 points in April to 19, the Midwest dropped 42 points to 25, the South fell 42 points to 34, and the West dropped 47 points to 32. April marked the first time in six years that averages had fallen below 50.
“Before the pandemic hit, the housing market was showing signs of strength, with January and February new home-sales at their highest pace since [before the 2008-09] recession,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz.
The HMI survey took place between April 1-13, perhaps at the depths of the national angst over the health and economic impact of the virus. And NAHB’s chief economist suggested that, like the housing market in general, the new-homes segment would take a short-term hit but would emerge, if not unscathed, at least in relatively good shape.
“While the virus is severely disrupting residential construction and the overall economy, the need and demand for housing remains acute,” Dietz said. “As social-distancing and other mitigation efforts show signs of easing this health crisis, we expect that housing will play its traditional role of helping to lead the economy out of a recession later in 2020.”
