A new study from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) shows that housing stands poised to lead the economic rebound once social distancing and other virus mitigation efforts show success in containing the coronavirus pandemic.
Building 1,000 average single-family homes creates 2,900 full-time jobs and generates $111 million in taxes and fees for all levels of government to support police, firefighters and schools, according to NAHB’s National Impact of Home Building and Remodeling report. Similarly, building 1,000 average rental apartments generates 1,250 jobs and $55.91 million in taxes and revenue for local, state and federal government.
Moreover, $10 million in remodeling expenditures creates 75 jobs and nearly $3 million in taxes.
“Before the coronavirus pummeled the U.S. economy, housing was on the rise with January and February,” said NAHB Chairman Dean Mon, a home builder and developer from Shrewsbury, N.J. “The demand is clearly there, and as this study shows, we expect that housing will play its traditional role of helping to lead the economy out of recession later in 2020 when the pandemic subsides.”
The NAHB model shows that job creation through housing is broad-based. Building new homes and apartments generates jobs in industries that produce lumber, concrete, lighting fixtures, heating equipment and other products that go into a home remodeling project. Other jobs are generated in the process of transporting, storing and selling these products.
Additional jobs are generated for professionals such as architects, engineers, real estate agents, lawyers and accountants who provide services to home builders, home buyers and remodelers.
In another sign of the role that housing plays in the economy, the Department of Homeland Security announced on March 28 that it had designated construction of single-family and multi-family housing as an “Essential Infrastructure Business,” meaning that construction could continue.
