In a sign that the housing market could be stabilizing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of newly built, single-family homes rose slightly from March to April, according to newly released data by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau, although year-over-year sales remained down.
Month-over-month sales were up in every geographic area of the country except the West.
“The April data for new home sales show the potential for housing to lead any recovery for the overall economy,” said Dean Mon, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a home builder and developer from Shrewsbury, N.J. “There exists considerable pent-up housing demand on the sidelines. The experience of the virus mitigation has emphasized the importance of home for most Americans.”
April’s sales figures were down 6.2 percent from a year before, but up 0.6 percent from March, and beat expectations.
April estimates “came in better than forecast,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz. “The data matches recent commentary from builders and reflects recent gains in mortgage applications.”
(Dietz cautioned that, because the sales figures exceeded expectations, there was the possibility that they would be revised downward from initial estimates.)
The median sales price of a new home sold in April was $303,900, down from $339,000 a year before – a decline due largely to builder price incentives to buyers.
A “new-home sale” occurs when a sales contract is signed or a deposit is accepted. The home can be in any stage of construction: not yet started, under construction or completed. In addition to adjusting for seasonal effects, the April reading of 623,000 units is the number of homes that would sell if this pace continued for the next 12 months.
Inventory edged lower to a 6.3 months’ supply, with 325,000 new single-family homes for sale, 3 percent lower than April 2019. Of that total, just 78,000 are completed, ready to occupy.
