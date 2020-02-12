The city of Falls Church zoomed past the District of Columbia to be the local jurisdiction where home-buyers spent more, per square foot, than anywhere else in January.
The median per-square-foot cost of $453 for Falls Church property for the month was up 13 percent from a year before, while the $449 recorded in Washington was down 7.2 percent, according to figures reported Feb. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
Arlington placed third, up 9 percent to $399 per square foot, while the city of Alexandria was fourth, up 1.2 percent to $346.
Among other major Washington-area localities, Fairfax County saw a rise of 6.6 percent to $275 per square foot; Montgomery County was up 5.1 percent to $275; Loudoun County rose 5.2 percent to $203; Prince George’s County was up 10.6 percent to $177; and Prince William County posted a 3.8-percent hike to $166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.