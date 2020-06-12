The sales data for the Fairfax County real-estate market in May might not be pretty, but there are some glimmers of hope to be found.
Average sales prices held steady or even increased, and the number of pending sales reported for the month suggested that prospective purchasers were moving back into the market, albeit carefully.
A total of 1,220 properties went to closing across Fairfax County in May, down 30 percent from the 1,745 transactions a year before, according to figures reported June 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
But year-over-year data have little importance at the moment, as the primary question has become how the market is reacting to immediate conditions.
In that regard, the 1,220 sales of May compares to 1,271 in April. While the month-over-month trend was down during a period of the year when sales usually are rising, May’s figures represent many homes that went onto the market, were found by a buyer and went to closing during the entirety of the COVID pandemic, while some of the sales reported in April had their origins in the pre-COVID environment.
One statistic suggesting the market may have stabilized is the number of new pending sales reported in May – 1,475 – which was up from 1,253 in April. That suggests the month-over-month sales trend will be higher even though year-over-year comparisons are likely to remain down for months to come.
Good news for sellers but a challenge for buyers: Inventory, which already was low at the start of the year, took a further beating as the pandemic unfolded and some sellers opted to keep their properties off the market for the time being.
At the end of May, there were just 1,509 properties on the market across Fairfax, down 36 percent (more than 850 homes) from a year before. And while the number of homes coming onto the market in May (1,624) was higher than in April – a signal that sellers are coming off the sidelines – it remained well down from a year before.
The result has been good news for sellers, as the average countywide sales price of $629,757 was up 3.1 percent from $611,109. Average prices in all three legs of the market pointed upward:
• The average sales price of single-family homes grew 1.3 percent to $789,731.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses, was up 5.4 percent to $438,077.
• The average sales price of condominiums was up 8.5 percent to $342,062.
A total of 105 properties changed hands for more than $1 million during the month.
Homes that went to closing in May garnered an average of 99.4 percent of original listing price, a strong showing but down from a year before when the ratio was 99.7 percent.
Homes that sold in May spent an average of 16 days on the market, a slight improvement from the 17 days required a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting deals in 875 instances, followed by VA-backed loans (208) and cash (76). The relatively low number of all-cash transactions may suggest investors and home-builders are holding off to see how the market shakes out before jumping back in, or could not consummate deals to acquire properties on their terms.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.