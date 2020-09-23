Existing-home sales continued to climb in August, marking three consecutive months of positive sales gains, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Each of the four major regions experienced both month-over-month and year-over-year growth, with the Northeast seeing the greatest improvement from the prior month.
Total existing-home sales rose 2.4 percent from July to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6 million in August. Sales as a whole rose year-over-year, up 10.5 percent from a year ago (5.43 million annual rate in August 2019).
“Home sales continue to amaze, and there are plenty of buyers in the pipeline ready to enter the market,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Further gains in sales are likely for the remainder of the year, with mortgage rates hovering around 3 percent and with continued job recovery.”
The median existing-home price for all housing types in August was $310,600, up 11.4 percent from August 2019 ($278,800), as prices rose in every region. August’s national price increase marks 102 straight months of year-over-year gains.
Total housing inventory at the end of August totaled 1.49 million units, down 0.7 percent from July and down 18.6 percent from one year ago.
Unsold inventory sits at a 3-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 3.1 months in July and down from the 4-month figure recorded in August 2019.
Scarce inventory has been problematic for the past few years, according to Yun, an issue he says has worsened in the past month due to the dramatic bump up in lumber prices and the dearth of lumber resulting from California wildfires.
“Over recent months, we have seen lumber prices surge dramatically,” Yun said. “This has already led to an increase in the cost of multi-family housing and an even higher increase for single-family homes.”
Yun says the need for housing will grow even further, especially in areas that are attractive to those who can work from home.
“Housing demand is robust but supply is not, and this imbalance will inevitably harm affordability and hinder ownership opportunities,” he said.
