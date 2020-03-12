Home sales were down (as were overall listings), while the growth of home prices across the Arlington real-estate market continues unabated, according to new data.
A total of 147 properties went to closing last month, down 10.4 percent from 164 a year before, according to figures reported March 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
While sales were down, average prices showed no signs of letting up, even in the midst of the winter market.
The average price of all properties that changed hands during the month was $786,822, up 17.2 percent from a year before, with double-digit increases posted in all three segments of the market:
• The average sales price of single-family homes in February stood at $1,242,839, up 22.6 percent from a year before.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, stood at $529,706, up 12.3 percent.
• The average sales price of condominiums was $484,620, up 15.4 percent.
A total of 35 properties, or about 25 percent of all those that sold, garnered more than $1 million.
Add it all up, and the total sales volume for February of $115.8 million was up 5.6 percent from $109.4 million a year before.
Homes that sold in February garnered, on average, an even 100 percent of original listing price, up from 98.3 percent a year before, and spent just 22 days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract, an improvement from the 31 days required a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 97 cases, followed by cash (34) and VA-backed loans.
Even as some neighboring jurisdictions begin to work their way out of the inventory crunch that has afflicted the Northern Virginia market for more than a year, Arlington continues to provide a dearth of opportunities for would-be purchasers.
Only 174 properties were on the market at the end of February, down nearly 22 percent from a year before. And while some other jurisdictions are seeing increases in homes coming onto the market, Arlington is not – new listings in February were down slightly from a year before.
Where is the market heading? The inventory crunch likely will continue to have an effect, with the number of pending sales in February down about 5.7 percent from a year before.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
