Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington region’s year-over-year home-value appreciation is running more than double the national average, with a leading analytical forecast predicting a more robust real-estate recovery nationwide than had been anticipated just a few short weeks ago.
The median year-over-year growth in listing prices was 5.9 percent in the Washington area in the latest Zillow weekly market report, which tracked sales and listing data in late May. That’s compared to the national increase of 2.8 percent (representing a median home-listing price of $328,927 nationwide).
The real-estate market never really went dormant even during the worst of the public-health pandemic, and appears to be moving forward quickly now that it seems the public-health threat is ebbing.
“Inventory is tight, especially with sales activity increasing, but new listings have turned the corner as more sellers are entering the market,” Zillow officials said in detailing the state of the market.
Among the nation’s large metro areas, D.C. outperformed most areas in home-value growth, although the biggest year-over-year bump was found in Cincinnati (up 15.3 percent). Among the nation’s largest metro areas, New York City’s median listing price was up 2.9 percent from a year before, with Los Angeles up 6.8 percent. Philadelphia posted an increase of 4.6 percent.
Among cities that continue to report year-over-year declines in listing price: Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Baltimore, Atlanta and Detroit.
Zillow analysts now expect a less significant drop in market activity between now and October, compared to forecasts of several weeks ago, and are expecting the national market to be back “almost fully” to health by the end of the year.
That aligns with similar prognostications from the National Association of Realtors, which suggests that pent-up demand, fueled by rock-bottom inventory levels and low mortgage-interest rates, will offset economic negatives and entice buyers back into the market over the coming months.
