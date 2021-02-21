[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Home-sellers across the Washington region continue to garner more, on a per-square-foot basis, than they did a year before.
In many cases, significantly more.
Year-over-year median per-square-foot prices were up in eight of nine major jurisdictions across the inner D.C. region, according to new figures from RealEstate Business Intelligence, based on data from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
The District of Columbia led all comers, with its per-square-foot sales price standing at $521, up 16 percent from $449 in January 2020. Arlington ($465, up 16.5 percent from $399) and Alexandria ($360, up 4.1 percent from $346) ranked second and third.
Rounding out the top five were two Northern Virginia locales: Falls Church (at $346, the lone decline, down 23.6 percent from $453) and Fairfax County ($291, up 5.8 percent from $275).
Finishing up the list: Montgomery County ($249, up 10.7 percent from $225); Loudoun County ($222, up 9.4 percent from $203); Prince George’s County ($201, up 13.6 percent from $177); and Prince William County ($190, up 14.5 percent from $166).
