28-home subdivision on Lee Hwy to save trees, complete trail

A subdivision of 28 single-family homes on Lee Highway south of Vienna, approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Feb. 25, will preserve an environmentally sensitive area and complete a missing section of trail.
Thompson Mid-Atlantic LP Co. will develop the houses on 9.55 acres on the south side of Route 29, located west of Mainstone Drive.
“This is a classic in-fill rezoning,” said Frank McDermott, an attorney for the applicant. “It will enhance and support the lower density that is farther to the north, behind all this intense zoning along Route 29.”
The developer will dedicate to the Fairfax County Park Authority a 1.3-acre section on the site’s western edge, which contains a Resource Protection Area (RPA) and an environmental-quality corridor. An 8-foot-wide trail will be built in this area and will connect the existing trail in Armistead Park between Routes 50 and 29, county staff said.
The property’s remaining land, apart from that devoted to residential lots, will contain a rain garden, underground stormwater-detention facility, open space, trails, private streets, sidewalks, tot lot and existing wet pond, which will be rehabilitated.
About 35 percent of the site will be open space, most of it located within or near the parcel to be dedicated to the Park Authority. The site will have about 2,300 square feet of developed, active-recreational open space.
The developer will install a combination of 6-foot-wide asphalt trail and 5-foot-wide sidewalk along the property’s Lee Highway frontage. The applicant also has committed to preserving trees in environmentally sensitive areas of the site and removing invasive plant species.
The property now has a single-family house, several accessory structures and a gravel driveway.
Each of the development’s new houses will have a two-car garage, plus room for two more vehicles in the driveway. The yards will be slightly smaller than would be customary in R-3 cluster-zoning districts, but will have sufficient space for accessory structures, officials said.
Ralph Thompson, who lives in the nearby Covington development, said he supported his cousin’s plans to develop the property. Thompson added that when he was a child, he used to plow corn with a mule at the site.
Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill), who worked as a staff member for a former Providence District supervisor, said he thought the site was the last piece of the Thompson family’s property to be redeveloped.
“The Thompsons owned a lot of property through there, so this may be historic, in that sense,” Alcorn said.
The developer’s planned stream-valley-trail and pedestrian improvements will benefit the broader community, said Supervisor Dalia Palchik.
“It is clear that the applicant has worked effectively with the community to address the design and the transportation-safety concerns that were there at the beginning,” Palchik said. “The right-in, right-out-only design of access along Lee Highway will prevent dangerous left turns out of the site.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.