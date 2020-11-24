Confidence among builders in the single-family-homes environment increased five points to 90 on a 0-to-100 scale this month, shattering the previous all-time high of 85 recorded in October, according to the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI).
After having tanked in the depths of the COVID crisis, builder-confidence levels have hit successive all-time highs over the past three months.
“Historically-low mortgage rates, favorable demographics and an ongoing suburban shift for homebuyer preferences have spurred demand and increased new-home sales by nearly 17 percent in 2020 on a year-to-date basis,” said NAHB chairman Chuck Fowke, a custom-homebuilder from Tampa.
“Though builders continue to sign sales contracts at a solid pace, lot and material availability is holding back some building activity. Looking ahead to next year, regulatory policy risk will be a key concern given these supply-side constraints,” Fowke said.
Derived from a monthly survey that NAHB has been conducting for 35 years, the HMI gauges builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as “good,” “fair” or “poor.”
The monthly survey also asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low.”
Scores for each component are then used to calculate a seasonally adjusted index where any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.
All the HMI indices posted their highest readings ever in November. The HMI index gauging current sales conditions rose six points to 96, the component measuring sales expectations in the next six months increased one point to 89 and the measure charting traffic of prospective buyers rose three points to 77.
Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the Northeast increased two points to 83, the Midwest jumped six points to 80, the South rose four points to 86 and the West increased four points to 94.
(Of note, just under 70 percent of the responses for this survey were received before the election for president was called by the media on Nov. 7. The election results, and their future impacts on housing-market conditions, will be more fully reflected in December’s HMI report.)
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
