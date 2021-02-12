[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The nation’s homebuilders expect a strong year in 2021, but the scenario is not an entirely rosy one.
“We continue to see housing growth, but we are concerned about rising headwinds,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), during a Feb. 9 press conference as part of the trade organization’s annual convention.
The event, which in ordinary times draws thousands to the host city (slated to have been in Orlando this year), is being held online this year due to public-health conditions.
Dietz detailed projections that suggest construction will start this year on 1.03 million new single-family homes, up 5 percent from the 988,000 starts of 2020 (which itself was up 11 percent from 2019 and the highest one-year total since 2006).
“Demand will continue to be strong, and we could outperform” that projection, Dietz said, pointing to a new-homes market that bottomed out at about 400,000 annual starts after the 2006-08 recession but has rebounded since.
Most of the growth is taking place in the South and West, said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, who also participated in the event. Just one example: The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area alone was responsible for more 2020 housing starts (40,000) than the entire state of California.
The housing trends are mirroring population shifts, Nothaft said. With increases of 374,000 and 241,000, respectively, in 2020, the states of Texas and Florida accounted for more population growth than the other 48 states and District of Columbia, combined, he said.
Rock-bottom interest rates and more 20- and 30-somethings moving into their home-buying years will continue to help the market, said Dave Berson, chief economist for Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.
“We think the economy’s going to be strong in 2021 . . . once we get enough vaccines,” he said. “By the second half of the year, we could see a really booming economy.”
But will builders have the resources they need to keep up with demand? Dietz pointed to a huge spike in the price of lumber (about 2.5 times the cost in 2014), increasing challenges with affordability, a shortage of workers and industry concerns about federal regulations and taxes due to the change in presidential administrations as some of the headwinds causing builders some heartburn.
Even so, NAHB is predicting ongoing, if slowing, growth, in single-family home starts, which currently are predicted to reach 1.07 million in 2022.
Demand factors for housing remain “really strong,” Berson said.
