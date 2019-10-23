What kind of housing will $1 million buy across the nation? A new Zillow analysis tells the tale.
That $1 million price tag will afford a buyer a literal mansion in some cities, while those in other areas – typically large, coastal cities – will have to set their sights much smaller.
“Owning a $1 million home was once a status symbol, but now, due to escalating home prices, it feels closer to the price of entry for homeownership in parts of the country,” said Cheryl Young, senior economist at Zillow.
In most large cities (87 of the largest 100 included in the analysis), a detached single-family house is the standard for a $1 million home. All have at least three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, and they range from around 1,400 square feet in Fremont, Calif., to more than 7,000 square feet in El Paso.
In addition to El Paso, $1 million will buy a mansion of at least 5,000 square feet in nine other large U.S. cities. Most are in Southern states, including four in Texas, two in Tennessee and one each in North Carolina and Alabama. The smallest $1 million single-family homes are found in Hawaii and California – the typical $1 million homes in Honolulu, San Jose and Los Angeles are less than 2,000 square feet.
Condos make up a much larger share of the million-dollar market in some large, coastal cities, but the space that $1 million buys you varies considerably.
The smallest $1 million homes of any type are in San Francisco, where the standout home is a 900-square-foot condo, while a typical $1 million condo in Irvine is nearly 2,100 square feet – larger than $1 million detached homes in neighboring Los Angeles. Mid-size condos between 1,600 and 1,900 square feet are the norm in Miami, Naples and Boca Raton, Fla..
Townhouses and row houses are the standout $1 million homes in Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, perhaps owing to differences in regional construction habits. Boston, New Orleans and Long Beach, Calif., have an unusually high share of du-/tri-/quadplexes worth $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.