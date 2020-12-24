The Northern Virginia Housing Expo will take a different format in 2021, launching Jan. 1 as a free, “virtual” event on the Website www.novahousingexpo.org and on social-media sites.
The groups that support the effort – including the governments of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church – are planning a series of workshops throughout the year, beginning with one on rental-assistance programs on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. (English) and 1 p.m. (Spanish).
Workshops slated for Feb. 13 will discuss avoiding eviction and foreclosure.
“While many of our exhibitors and much of our programming address helping first-time buyers get where they want to be, we felt that getting this critical information [related to COVID and economic impacts] out to people who really need it should be our top priority,” said Laura Nickle, president of Communi-k and event manager of the event for the past decade. “So many of our neighbors are in dire straits right now.”
Other sponsors of the event include the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; Northern Virginia Association of Realtors; Dulles Area Association of Realtors; First Home Alliance of Woodbridge; Virginia Housing; Presidential Bank Mortgage; and Burke and Herbert Bank.
