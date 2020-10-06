Pathway Homes will mark its 40th anniversary with a “virtual” breakfast on Oct. 28.
“Pathways Breakfast” will offer an inspirational live program to recognize community leaders, volunteers and elected officials for their service supporting residents who have lived with severe mental illnesses, experienced homelessness, or both, and have benefited from the programs and services Pathway Homes provides in Northern Virginia.
Pathway Homes provides affordable housing and services to more than 1,000 adults with serious mental illness and other co-occurring disabilities in Northern Virginia.
Tickets are $100, which includes a breakfast box delivered to the door of attendees.
For information, registration and sponsorship opportunities, see the Website at www.pathwayhomes.org.
