Single-family starts showed continued growth in September as overall housing production increased 1.9 percent, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Meanwhile, builder-confidence levels – which had been shaken at the onset of the COVID crisis – reached unprecedented heights last month.
The September reading of 1.42 million starts is the number of housing units builders would begin if they kept this pace for the next 12 months.
Within this overall number, single-family starts increased 8.5 percent to a 1.11 million seasonally-adjusted annual rate. This is the highest pace of single-family starts since June 2007. The multi-family sector, which includes apartment buildings and condos, decreased 16.3 percent to a 307,000 pace.
“The housing market remains a bright spot in the U.S. economy,” said Chuck Fowke, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a custom home builder from Tampa. “Builder confidence is at an all-time high as buyer traffic is strong – another sign that housing is helping to lift the economy.”
“Home sales have exceeded for-sale home construction recently, which means additional home-building in the near term,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz. “Demand is being supported by low interest rates, a suburban shift in demand and demographic tailwinds.”
However, Dietz and Fowler noted several headwinds, including limited availability of building materials, which are causing construction on some properties to be delayed.
“It is becoming increasingly challenging to build affordable homes, as shortages of lots, labor, lumber and other key building materials are lengthening construction times,” Fowler said.
On a regional and year-to-date basis (January through September of 2020 compared to that same time frame a year ago), combined single-family and multi-family starts are 11 percent higher in the Midwest, 5.7 percent higher in the South, 4.5 percent higher in the West but 1.4 percent lower in the Northeast.
Overall permits increased 5.2 percent to a 1.55-million-unit annualized rate in September. Single-family permits increased 7.8 percent to a 1.12 million unit rate. Multi-family permits decreased 0.9 percent to a 434,000-unit pace.
Looking at regional permit data on a year-to-date basis, permits are 4.5 percent higher in the Midwest, 6.4 percent higher in the South, 0.5 percent higher in the West but 4.1 percent lower in the Northeast.
In a further show of strength for the housing sector, builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes increased two points to 85 in October, further surpassing the previous all-time high of 83 recorded in September, according to the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI).
These are the first two months the index has ever been above 80.
Derived from a monthly survey that NAHB has been conducting for 35 years, the HMI gauges builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as “good,” “fair” or “poor.” The survey also asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low.”
Scores for each component are then used to calculate a seasonally adjusted index, where any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.
All the HMI indices posted or matched their highest readings ever in October. The HMI index gauging current sales conditions rose two points to 90, the component measuring sales expectations in the next six months increased three points to 88 and the measure charting traffic of prospective buyers held steady at 74.
Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the Northeast increased six points to 82, the Midwest increased three points to 75, the South rose three points to 82 and the West increased five points to 90.
Full data tables can be found at www.nahb.org/hmi.
