[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Housing starts ended 2020 on a strong note, but rising lumber prices and increasing regulatory cost concerns could affect future production.
Led by a solid, double-digit gain in single-family starts, overall housing starts increased 5.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.67 million units, according to December figures from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.
The reading of 1.67 million is the number of housing units builders would begin if development kept this pace for the next 12 months.
Within the overall number, single-family starts increased 12 percent to a 1.34 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. The multi-family sector, which includes apartment buildings and condominiums, decreased 13.6 percent to a 331,000 pace.
Total housing starts for 2020 were 1.38 million, a 7-percent gain over the 1.29 million total of 2019. Single-family starts in 2020 totaled 991,000, up 11.7 percent from the previous year. Multifamily starts in 2020 totaled 389,000, down 3.3 percent.
But the increases shown at the end of the year may prove somewhat illusory. They may be a case of builders deciding to move quickly before the Biden administration gets itself fully organized.
“Builder concerns about a changing regulatory landscape may have triggered many to move up their plans to pull permits and put shovels to the ground,” said Chuck Fowke, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a builder from Tampa. “Our latest builder sentiment survey suggests somewhat softer numbers ahead due to rising building costs and an uncertain regulatory climate.”
But why not savor the moment: The 1.34-million pace in the single-family sector was the largest since September 2006, said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz.
On a regional and year-to-date basis (January through December of 2020 compared to that same time frame a year before), combined single-family and multi-family starts are 13.2 percent higher in the Midwest, 7.5 percent higher in the South, 6.2 percent higher in the West but 2.8 percent lower in the Northeast.
Dietz said there could be both tailwinds and headwinds buffeting the new-homes market in the coming year.
“While NAHB is forecasting further production increases in 2021, the gains will be tempered by ongoing supply-side challenges related to material costs and delivery times, a dearth of buildable lots and regional labor shortages that continue to exacerbate affordability woes,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.