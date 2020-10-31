A historic inventory crisis is driving home prices to new heights, but a new survey provides some understanding on why more than a third of would-be sellers remain on the sidelines.
And in the local region, there could be more reasons to be a little skittish than in other parts of the country.
Life uncertainty, likely caused by COVID-19, is keeping 34 percent of would-be sellers out of the market, according to new data from Zillow. Financial anxiety is a big part of that: 31 percent of homeowners considering selling in the next three years say a current uncertain or precarious financial situation is a reason to stay put, with 27 percent reporting a recent change in employment with a decrease in hours or pay, and 17 percent saying they or their spouse/partner were laid off or involuntarily unemployed – all of which could be barriers to finding a new home.
A lack of certainty around where they work is another contributing factor. According to Zillow’s survey, the most common change for homeowners in the past six months is that they are working from home more often.
Previous Zillow research finds two-thirds of those working remotely during the pandemic say they would consider moving if given the flexibility to continue occasionally working from home. However, those plans may be in limbo as homeowners await clear guidance from their employers on when – or if – they will return to the office.
Nearly 40 percent of homeowners considering selling in the next three years say they anticipate a more favorable sale price if they wait, suggesting they don’t feel pressure to list now in order to get a good price.
“Potential sellers are likely correct that home prices have yet to reach their peak, but in the long run prices tend to rise, so there’s no clear ‘right time’ to sell,” said Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker. “Homeowners who feel life is uncertain right now may think they can still get a strong price if they delay selling until they have more clarity. The catch is that waiting to sell may raise the cost of a trade-up. This fall’s record low mortgage rates, which make a trade-up more affordable on a monthly basis, are not guaranteed to last.”
More than 30 percent of homeowners considering selling in the next three years say their plans are paused because they are concerned about finding, or affording, a new home.
A 2020 Zillow report found that nearly two-thirds of sellers are also buyers; these dual-track homeowners may sell their home for top dollar, only to enter an extremely competitive buyer’s market where homes are going under contract in 12 days.
And in portions of the local area, there can be nothing to buy, said Betsy Twigg, an associate broker with McEnearney Associates.
“Moving up from an $850,000 home to a $1.2 million home is difficult in Arlington because many of the homes in the $1.2 million price range were recently renovated and expanded by those planning to stay in the home for 20 to 30 years,” she said. “Few new homes are in that price range, and even re-sales of 10- to 20-year-old ‘newer/older’ homes are more expensive.”
Add to that questions about the future of the workplace and questions about schools, and some are willing to get creative.
“People who are not pleased with Arlington’s distance-learning are putting their children in private and parochial in-person schools when a place can be found or [several clients] leaving the area entirely so that their children can do in-person schooling,” Twigg said. “In both cases, they kept their homes as rentals.”
A bigger question, she added, is whether people will still want to move to Arlington for schools when they are functioning in a “virtual” setting. “If you can buy in Alexandria for $200,000 less, that covers a hefty portion of a private education,” Twigg said.
Marketplace stresses are very real, concurred Natalie U. Roy, principal with the Bicycling Realty Group of Keller Williams Metro Center.
“There is no question COVID-19 has only added to the uncertainty and overall stress for both buyers and sellers,” she acknowledged. That said, “it is always true that you have a better idea of the real-estate market and your personal situation today than you will have of two or three years in the future.”
“I ask sellers, ‘What is the best situation for you at this point in time?’” Roy said. “No one has a crystal ball. There is no certainty that sellers will get a better deal later. Prices could rise, but so could interest rates, and the economy and buyers’ preferences are always unpredictable. Rather than take a gamble on something you can’t predict, it is best to look at one’s current situation and decide on that basis.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
