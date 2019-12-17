Inventory constraints continue to hold back the Northern Virginia real-estate market, pent-up demand but could also help lead to a strong start of next year’s home-buying season.
“I think we should be prepared again in 2020 for an earlier market surge – buyers are anxious to take advantage of the favorable interest rates, and will be actively searching for their new homes as soon as the holidays finish up,” said Christine Richardson, who is wrapping up her tenure as president of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR).
If that prediction holds true, it would be a repeat of the start-of-2019 real-estate market, which took off once the announcement of Amazon’s HQ2 was made – and was pushed forward by a relatively benign winter-weather season.
“The market [in 2019] took off a lot earlier,” Richardson said.
With interest rates still low and threats of a recession ebbing at least on the near horizon, the market is poised for strength starting the new year. Currently, there are more prospective purchasers hunting for homes than there are properties for sale across Northern Virginia.
For November, home sales in the region totaled 1,430, a year-over-year decline of 5.11 percent due to double-digit drops in sales in Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church, where the “Amazon effect” is most in play. Fairfax County saw a slight uptick in sales, while the city of Fairfax saw a significan boost.
Across the region, both the median ($538,250) and average ($625,860) sales prices of November were higher – up 5.5 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively. Falls Church saw declines in sales prices, while every other jurisdiction was up.
