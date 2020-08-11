Newly pending home sales remain well above last year’s level, according to Zillow’s Weekly Market Report, albeit with some caveats.
While home sales fell for the second week running in week-over-week data, other measures continue to show a fast-moving market that favors sellers, indicating the recent dip has more to do with a lack of inventory than waning interest from potential buyers.
“Record-low mortgage rates are helping fuel a brisk pace of home sales later into this summer than normal, but buyers are having to compete over fewer and fewer listings,” said Zillow economist Jeff Tucker.
“The flow of new listings has recovered somewhat, but not fast enough to replace all the recent sales, so inventory continues to plumb new record lows,” Tucker added.
“There’s no single reason sellers have been slow to return,” Tucker said, “but some possibilities include reluctance to having strangers tour their home; concerns about difficulty getting their next home; and an assumption that they couldn’t sell for a high price right now.”
Newly pending sales fell 0.9 percent week over week, but remain 13.8-percent higher than the same period a year ago.
Homes that went under contract in the most recent report were typically on the market for 14 days. That’s 11 days faster than last year.
The share of listings with a price cut held steady at 4.2 percent, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than a year ago. It’s remained at that share for the past four weeks.
New for-sale listings fell 3.6 percent week over week and were 15.8 percent lower than the previous year, as some would-be sellers continue to stay out of the market.
The most recent figure is an improvement from past months, however, as new listing were down 16.5 percent year-over-year in early April and down 24.7 percent on July 1.
The median list price in the U.S. continues to grow, now at $343,680, 6.6 percent higher than last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.