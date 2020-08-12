Home-sellers across the Washington region have been receiving more, on a per-square-foot basis, in 2020 than in 2019, according to new, updated data.
Every major jurisdiction across the metro area posted year-over-year increases in the average per-square-foot sales price from January to July, according to figures from MarketStats by Showing Time.
In Northern Virginia, Arlington led the pack with an average sales price of $454 per square foot, up 4.6 percent from the same seven-month period in 2019.
Following along were Alexandria ($391, up 6.3 percent), Falls Church (also $391, up 6.3 percent), Fairfax County ($288, up 3.2 percent), Loudoun County ($209, up 5.6 percent) and Prince William County ($174, up 4.2 percent).
Across the region, the highest per-square-foot average cost was reported in the District of Columbia at $497, up 1.6 percent. In suburban Maryland, increases were reported in Montgomery County ($249, up 0.8 percent) and Prince George’s County ($189, up 5 percent).
***
Find full Sun Gazette issues and bonus features at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.