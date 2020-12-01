Home sellers across the Washington area continue to garner more, on a per-square-foot basis, in 2020 than they were in 2019, according to new figures.
Each of the eight largest jurisdictions in the Washington region saw bumps up in year-to-date average sales price on a per-square-foot basis, according to figures reported by RealEstate Business Intelligence, based on data from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
The District of Columbia led the pack by a substantial margin; its average per-square-foot sales price for the first 10 months of the year was $507, up 3.9 percent from $488 during the same period in 2019.
Among Virginia jurisdictions, per-square-foot prices were highest in the inner suburbs, then tapered off somewhat:
• The average per-square-foot cost of $454 in Arlington was up 4.4 percent from $436.
• The average cost of $398 in Alexandria was up 7.9 percent from $369.
• The average cost of $394 in Falls Church was up 4.2 percent from $378. (Falls Church is not among the region’s largest jurisdictions, but is included because it is close to Sun Gazette coverage areas.)
• The average cost of $292 in Fairfax County was up 4.7 percent from $279.
• The average cost of $212 in Loudoun County was up 6.5 percent from $199.
• The average cost of $177 in Prince William County was up 4.7 percent from $169.
The average per-square-foot cost of $251 in Montgomery County was up 2 percent from $246, while the average cost of $194 in Prince George’s County was up 7.2 percent from $194.
In October, the average sales prices in most jurisdictions generally were in line with the January-through-October average, but the District of Columbia and Alexandria saw somewhat higher averages than for the year to date.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.