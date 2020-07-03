Homes are selling faster now than any time since spring 2018, a new Zillow analysis shows, meaning potential buyers should be prepared to strike quickly, and sellers who have been on the fence through the onset of the coronavirus pandemic might now want to list.
And in the Washington area, the pace is even faster than nationally.
In mid-June, the typical home sold in the U.S. had an offer accepted 22 days after it was listed for sale. That’s as fast as homes have sold since early June 2018, when they typically sold in 21 days.
(Even at the slowest point of the spring – in late May – that number only climbed to 31 days, just six days slower than late May 2019)
In the Washington region, the period between listing and ratified sales contract in mid-June stood at just 15 days, an improvement of seven days from a month before and better by eight days than in the same period of 2019.)
The same limited-inventory dynamic – with sellers pulling back from the market more than buyers – has kept home prices relatively steady during the pandemic, though signs point to a modest decline in the coming months.
More homes are coming onto the market (new listings are up 14 percent month over month) showing sellers appear to be gaining confidence in that buyer demand. Many who listed their homes during the past few weeks were rewarded with a quick sale.
“Buyers shopping today might expect to be welcomed by desperate sellers, but they’ll instead discover houses selling like hotcakes in the speediest market in recent memory,” said Zillow economist Jeff Tucker. “Anyone shopping this summer needs to be prepared to keep up with the lightning-quick pace of sales today.”
Tucker said one key question – will the pace slow in coming months, or stay blisteringly hot throughout the year – remains to be seen.
In 29 of the 35 largest U.S. metros, homes are typically seeing offers accepted faster than a year ago. Fastest turnarounds are reported in Columbus, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Seattle and Indianapolis, all under a week.
