Long-term confidence in the new-homes market by builders should only be temporarily rattled by the current health/economic downturn.
The March survey by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) shows overall builder confidence is down slightly but remains in positive territory, albeit with an asterisk attached.
“Builder confidence remains solid, although sales expectations for the next six months dropped . . . on economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus,” said NAHB chairman Dean Mon, a home builder and developer from Shrewsbury, N.J.
Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes fell two points to 72 on a 0-to-100 scale in March, according to the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. Sentiment levels have held in a firm range in the low- to mid-70s for the past six months.
“Interest rates remain low, and a lack of inventory creates market opportunities for single-family builders,” Mon said.
That said, about half the responses were collected in early March, before the full extent of the pandemic and economic downturn came to the fore. “The [more] recent stock-market declines and the rising economic impact of the coronavirus will be reflected more in next month’s report,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz.
About one in five builders reported at least some disruption in their chain of supply due to virus concerns in other countries, such as China, although that rate rose to one in three among those responding after March 6.
“This is an emerging issue,” Dietz said.
The HMI gauges builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as “good,” “fair” or “poor.” The survey also asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low.” Scores for each component are then used to calculate a seasonally adjusted index where any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.
The HMI index gauging current sales conditions fell two points to 79; the component measuring sales expectations in the next six months dropped four points to 75; and the gauge charting traffic of prospective buyers also decreased one point to 56.
Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the Midwest fell two points to 66, the South moved one point lower to 77 and the West posted a one-point decline to 82. The Northeast rose two points to 64.
For full data and more information, see the Websites at www.nahb.org/hmi and www.housingeconomics.com.
