[The Sun Gazette Winter Real Estate Guide will be published on Jan. 23. Here is a preview.]
Loosening zoning restrictions on single-family housing could add hundreds of thousands of new properties to the housing stock across the Washington region in coming years.
But would the extra homes translate to more affordability, and would the increase be worth the inevitable battles pitting current homeowners against governments and housing activists?
A new data analysis by Zillow suggests that an additional 1.04 million properties could be constructed under current zoning regulations in the Washington-Baltimore corridor by 2040, adding to the 3.65 million already existing.
But if zoning regulations were eased to allow additional properties to be built on single-family lots:
• An additional 52,000 homes could be constructed if 2 percent of single-family lots added a second unit.
• An additional 260,000 would be available if 10 percent of single-family lots added a second unit.
That may be music to the ears of planners, who are looking for new tools to absorb expected regional population growth. But it also is drawing pushback from those who are not enchanted by the idea of single-family neighborhoods becoming a zoning free-for-all.
“Asking a few neighborhoods to absorb that change on their own is asking for a community to accept a totally different neighborhood in the future – a neighborhood different from the one they bought into and grew to love,” said Skylar Olsen, director of economic research for Zillow.
The battle over revising zoning regulations has not quite begun in much of Northern Virginia, but there has been some skirmishing. The Arlington County government’s plan to study zoning changes has drawn concern from the Arlington County Civic Federation, among other groups.
Given the parochial nature – despite protestations to the contrary – of local governments in Northern Virginia and the broader D.C. region, finding a truly regional approach to amending zoning regulations would be a challenge, but could be worth attempting, Olsen said: “The questions become, if we could share the influx of new housing across the full metro, could we add enough and would anyone really notice?”
The local region is hardly alone in facing the conundrums that zoning changes might bring. And it shares some features with others like it.
Single-family neighborhoods account for the lion’s share of land in metropolitan America, and over the years generally have become insulated from denser redevelopment by a thickening tangle of regulations, reflecting entrenched local interests that benefit from keeping a neighborhood as it is. In America’s expensive coastal cities especially, natural barriers and environmental concerns have exacerbated that trend, limiting most new housing to islands of density (often near transit or in formerly non-residential areas) in an otherwise sea of little or no growth.
That shortage of new housing development coupled with sustained demand for it – especially in those pricey, coastal cities – has contributed mightily to an affordability squeeze. Over the past 20 years, the median home value in the Los Angeles metro area has more than doubled, in the San Francisco Bay area it has nearly doubled, and in Seattle it has grown by almost two-thirds. In contrast, metros in the South, where it has historically been much easier to build new homes, especially on the periphery of urban cores, have seen home prices grow a little more than 10 percent in that time.
The Zillow analysis only considered adding one new housing abode to any given single-family lot. But others want to go further. Redeveloping more single-family lots and/or allowing them to host a triplex/quadplex (or a row of four townhomes) may result in more noticeable change, but also more significantly tackle the housing shortage and affordability crisis, Zillow noted.
In the Los Angeles area, allowing four homes on 20 percent of single-family lots could yield a housing stock increase of more than 2.3 million homes, or a 53-percent boost over the current stock when combined with homes already expected to be built. This – admittedly a more extreme measure – would add more than 1.5 million more homes than allowing only one additional home on the same lots.
In a sense, though, sticking with the status quo wouldn’t be as bad a problem for the D.C.-Baltimore region as in some other areas. While the local area has room under existing zoning rules to increase its housing supply by 28 percent, that figure is just 11 percent in the New York City metro area, 14 percent in Chicago and 15 percent in Los Angeles.
On the other side of the coin are Dallas (which has the ability to expand by 32 percent under existing zoning) and Atlanta (which can grow 46 percent).
