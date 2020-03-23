Residents of Arlington’s Maywood community will now find it less onerous to make rudimentary exterior changes to their properties.
County Board members on March 21 approved a change in rules governing the community’s local historic district, shifting some of the review and approval process from the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) to county historic-preservation staff.
About 45 percent of projects that previously had to go to the HALRB for approval will now be handled at the staff level under the revision, which had the support of the Maywood Community Association and of county staff.
“It’s going to be a good improvement,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said after the March 21 vote.
The 46-acre Maywood community, which comprises about 300 structures, became a local historic district in 1990. Unlike the largely ceremonial National Register of Historic Places (on which the community also resides), a local historic district enforces protections on the exteriors of properties, requiring a certificate of appropriateness from the HALRB to make many changes.
Some of the homes in the community date as far back as the 1900-10 era, many of the earliest in the Queen Anne and Colonial Revival styles. In the 1910s-20s, Craftsman homes and bungalows became more prevalent, while during the 1930s, Tudor-infused design came into fashion while the Colonial Revival style made a comeback in Maywood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.