The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in cases of hunger.
This year, McEnearney Associates Inc. has partnered with the Capital Area Food Bank to help provide good, healthy food to people struggling with hunger and food insecurity.
The brokerage has committed to a matching grant of $20,000. Raising $40,000 will provide 80,000 meals for people in need.
Donations can be made here: bit.ly/MCECAFB
